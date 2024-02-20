February 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three in Paphos arrested for robbing churches

By Tom Cleaver00
File Photo

Police in Paphos on Tuesday made three arrests following a string of robberies at churches in the area.

A total of ten break-ins had taken place at churches in the Paphos district in the space of 22 days at the end of January and the beginning of February, with money and religious paraphernalia having been reported stolen.

Following investigations, police identified two men, aged 20 and 16 years old respectively, as potential suspects.

They were located shortly before midday in a car. They were arrested alongside the car’s driver, who is 25 years old.

The driver was found to be in possession of “various items which he could not adequately explain,” including gold leaves, coins, watches, and other expensive items.

A search of the car also uncovered tools which could be used for a burglary, gloves, masks, coins, and other objects.

The three remain in custody, with the police’s investigation into the matter ongoing.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Morphou orange farmers stage protest

Tom Cleaver

Goal of 80,000 electric cars by 2030 ‘achievable’

Nikolaos Prakas

Fires caused €9.5m worth of damage last year

Tom Cleaver

Pressure grows on EAC to halt price hikes

Elias Hazou

Cyprus discusses natural gas prospects in regional forum

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Donated book withdrawn after anti-gay complaints (updated)

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign