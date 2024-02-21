Daily News Briefing

February 21, 2024

By Staff Reporter015
apr 10 23

In today’s episode, two people were hospitalised following an explosion in the Nicosia suburb of Engomi.
The explosion had occurred in a three-storey building, which suffered extensive damage.

Elsewhere, although it made front page news in the north, police said they received no information that a group of eight young Turkish Cypriots said on Monday they had been attacked by Greek Cypriots during an excursion in the Troodos mountain range.

Meanwhile, a children’s book in school sparked controversy and homophobic comments, which eventually led to the withdrawal of the book.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

