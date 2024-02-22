February 22, 2024

What’s on this weekend

By Eleni Philippou00
The last weekend of February is already here! A series of events and happenings are taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to bid farewell to the month, welcoming in more spring fun. Until then, here’s what’s on this weekend.

Presenting the very first edition of Yeast International Student Film Festival is the Cyprus University of Technology on Friday to Sunday. Across three days, the festival will screen over 90 films produced by student artists from the around the world, including Cyprus. The screenings will take place at Tepak Fine Arts Building, Vinegar Factory and Synergeio and will also include a few concerts and a workshop.

An impressive travelling show from Prague that plays with light, darkness and colours will reach the island this weekend. The Image Black Light Theatre will present a unique performance for adults and children blending theatre, dance, music and a creative lights show. The tour will begin from Limassol with a show on Friday evening, followed by a performance in Nicosia, ending on Monday night with a show for Paphos audiences.

For a night of Greek music, fans can head to Rialto Theatre this Saturday to enjoy the acclaimed Greek singer Yiannis Kotsiras in concert. Accompanied by fellow musicians, the singer will present a programme of his most popular songs and new pieces from his latest work.

Paphos audiences will also enjoy live music this weekend. On Saturday night, the Piano Quartet (Natalia Lezedova, Nina Ioannidou, Ivelina Ruseva and Galina Dimova) will perform classical music masterpieces at Markideio Theatre, including piano transcriptions for eight hands.

Art lovers will also enjoy several new exhibitions that open this weekend. In Limassol, two open this Friday. In Bound will open at Lumiere Contemporary Gallery showcasing paintings by Elena Anastasiou-Neocleous, while Limassol Municipal Arts Center-Apothikes Papadaki will present the images of three photographers who document water towers in Cyprus, France and the Netherlands. The exhibition is titled Water Towers: Mysterious Architectures and will run until March 21. In Paphos, Art & Shock Gallery will host the Open Door group exhibition, as part of the Talents of Cyprus project, opening on Saturday at 6pm.

 

YEAST – International Student Film Festival

1st edition of student film festival. February 23-25. CUT Fine Arts Building, Vinegar Factory and Synergeio, Limassol. Various times. Free entry. With subtitles in English. https://yeast.cut.ac.cy/programme/

Image Black Light Theatre

Black light theatre performance from Prague. Family show. February 23. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. February 24. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. February 25. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 7pm. Extra 4pm show in Paphos. Tickets from €28. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Yiannis Kotsiras

Greek singer in concert. February 24. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. www.rialto.com.cy. €25-30. Tel: 7777-7745

Sparks of Music

Concert with the Piano Quartet. February 24. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 7pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420

