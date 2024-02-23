February 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business News

Deloitte Academy makes an impact beyond Cyprus

By Souzana Psara023
2024 02 23 pr deloitte academy christina in kenya 1

The Head of Deloitte Academy, Christina Themistocleous, embarked on a journey to Nairobi, Kenya, driven by the aspiration to offer voluntary assistance to students and aid them in realising their ambitions and reaching their full potential.

According to an announcement by the company released on Friday, during her time in Nairobi, Themistocleous delivered the Deloitte Academy seminar titled “The Art of Effective Communication” to students at the Orthodox Teachers College of Africa.

Importantly, this programme introduced innovative training practices, aiming to foster a growth mindset and ignite a culture of creative curiosity among students. The primary objective was to empower students with additional competencies, such as creativity and empathy.

Consequently, the seminar, centred on effective communication in the professional sphere, provided participants with insights into communication fundamentals and encouraged them to explore how their communication is perceived by others.

Through engaging activities and role-playing exercises, students gained firsthand experience in giving and receiving feedback in an unconventional, yet enjoyable manner. The unconventional nature of the training aimed to equip college students with enhanced communication skills and essential life skills, essential for navigating the workplace.

Furthermore, through initiatives like WorldImpact, Deloitte is dedicated to making a substantial impact on society’s biggest challenges.

The company leverages its global influence and resources to foster a more sustainable and equitable world, exemplifying its commitment through programmes like WorldImpact’s social responsibility and sustainability programme.

2024 02 23 pr deloitte academy christina in kenya 3

Under the WorldClass initiative, Deloitte aims to enhance job skills, improve educational outcomes, and expand opportunities for 100 million people worldwide by 2030.

Recognising the transformative power of skilled individuals contributing to community welfare, Deloitte encourages its personnel to engage in volunteer work and charitable contributions.

This commitment to social responsibility led Christina Themistocleous to Kenya, where she said, “I am grateful that I had the opportunity to transfer my knowledge beyond our country’s borders to students at the Teachers College.”

The college has been operating since 2003, offering Education Certificates and Diplomas in Teacher Training in Early and Secondary Childhood Development, as well as in Education, Guidance and Counselling, Educational Administration, Informatics, Accounting, and more.

“With this in mind, I travelled to Kenya eager to pass on the knowledge of the Deloitte Academy to students who dream of better futures,” Themistocleous said.

“While I went there with the intention of teaching and sharing knowledge, I found myself learning so much from everyone there, especially from the students and their thirst for knowledge,” she added.

Millions of people around the world are held back or don’t have the opportunities to achieve their full potential. Investing in education and skills is the answer to this. This is the basis for more opportunities and progress, creating a better future for all,” Themistocleous concluded.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Market trends suggest Stacks, Meme Moguls and Fetch.ai price has plenty more Xs

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus’ ten most priciest property sales in January 2024

Kyriacos Nicolaou

BlackRock leads a weekly $2.4B weekly inflow for Bitcoin ETFs; Investors take the chance to join NuggetRush presale

CM Guest Columnist

Hellenic Bank posts €365.4 million profit for 2023 — new lending climbs to €1.2 billion

Kyriacos Nicolaou

‘Diplomacy meets business’ event sees Keve host foreign ambassadors

Souzana Psara

Uniswap’s upgrade: A magnet for new users? Decentraland and Algorand alternative set for impressive jumps

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign