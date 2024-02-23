February 23, 2024

Three Cyprus beaches in Europe’s top 25

By Tom Cleaver
Three of Cyprus’ beaches were ranked in Europe’s top 25 beaches for 2024 by travel giant Tripadvisor.

Highest ranking on the list was Nissi beach in Ayia Napa, in seventh place in Europe, and in 22nd globally.

Tripadvisor says it “is a beautiful sandy cove with powdery white sand, bright blue water, and a lively party vibe.

“There are lots of amenities, like sun loungers, restrooms, and free parking. Kids can splash around in the shallow surf, and adults can go jet-skiing or paddling. At the end of the day, grab a bite at a nearby restaurant and take in the gorgeous sunset views,” it said.

Meanwhile, Fig Tree bay in Protaras was ranked in 15th place in Europe.

Tripadvisor said Fig Tree bay is “a family-friendly beach with golden sand and crystal-clear water.

“Walk along the miles-long scenic coastal path, or go snorkelling in the warm, shallow ocean. There are plenty of showers, accessible sunbeds, plus easy parking. Hungry? Pop into one of the many nearby restaurants or shops,” it added.

Makronissos beach, also in Ayia Napa, also made its way into the rankings, being ranked as the 18th best beach in Europe – 11 places lower than Nissi beach.

“Golden shores, warm waters, breathtaking scenery – Makronissos beach has it all,” Tripadvisor said.

It added, “sunbathe on the soft sand or grab a sunbed under a parasol and relax in the shade. It’s a great place for families with kids, and there are plenty of activities you can do, from swimming to snorkelling – the crystal clear water is perfect for it – and more.”

Top of the list globally was the Praia da Falesia in Portugal’s Algarve region, while the Spiaggia dei Conigli on the Italian island of Lampedusa and La Concha beach near San Sebastian in Spain’s Basque Country round off the world’s top three.

Other notable entries into the world’s top 25 beaches included Grace Bay beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands, Anse Lazio in the Seychelles, Ipanema beach in Rio di Janeiro in Brazil, and the Reynisfjara black sand beach in Iceland.

Greece, Spain and Turkey all featured heavily in Europe’s top 25 beaches, while the United Kingdom also had two beaches ranked inside the continent’s top 25, with Weymouth beach and Bournemouth beach being ranked in 19th and 20th place respectively.

