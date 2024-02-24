February 24, 2024

Open call for eco exhibition

By Eleni Philippou01
As spring approaches and nature blossoms again, the art world turns its focus to the environment. An upcoming exhibition in Limassol places nature in the spotlight and is currently accepting applications for participation. Mark your calendars for the RE:SOURCE 2.0: NATURE exhibition at The Warehouse by ITQuarter from May 17 to 21.

The eco-focused exhibition is led by City Friends Club, a non-profit charity, in collaboration with the ARTNOW curatorial team. The first RE:SOURCE exhibition took place last summer and focused on encouraging the incorporation of the five Rs into daily life – recycle, reuse, reduce, repurpose and refuse. It was a two-day event that gathered more than 2,500 visitors who discovered the artworks of 25 artists. The selected artists, from Cyprus and abroad, created art incorporating recycled materials.

Now, gearing up for the newest edition of the exhibition this spring, organisers welcome proposals from artists who wish to be part of it. The main theme for the 2024 event is nature itself, the resources it provides and the relationship between humans and nature.

“The mission of RE:SOURCE 2024,” say the organisers, “is to draw the attention of the audience to the environmental protection and resources of Cyprus. The anticipated art event returns in full force, featuring not only works by top local and international artists but sustainable fashion pieces, too. At the same time, everyone will have a chance to create their own artwork at workshops. The event will run for five days and remain free to attend.”

Interested artists are invited to create nature-centred artworks in various forms, whether through sculpture, installation, painting or spatial objects. The Open Call, which ends on March 3, welcomes artists from around the world and its results will be announced in mid-March. The participation form can be found online here.

 

Exhibition with a focus on nature. Artists can apply until March 3. [email protected]

