February 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested in Limassol with dozens of illegal cigarettes

By Nikolaos Prakas00
cyprus police
File photo

Police arrested a 60-year-old man discovered with dozens of untaxed tobacco items, while e was driving in Limassol.

According to police, the man was found during regular stops of vehicles in Limassol on Saturday.

Police found 40 tobacco pouches, ten electronic cigarette packages, and ten regular cigarette packages.

The man was arrested and taken to the customs department, who took over the case, police said.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

