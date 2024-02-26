Daily News Briefing

February 26, 2024

By Staff Reporter
jan 29 24

In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides said he hoped UN Secretary-General personal envoy Maria Holguin would soon be able to meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the Cyprus problem.

Elsewhere, cabinet will shortly approve the new National Sanctions Implementation Unit, Christodoulides said, stressing that there can be no discussion when it comes to sanctions violation and the country’s image abroad.

Meanwhile, police arrested a 28-year-old man in Nicosia, who is suspected of injuring a man and a woman with a knife in a break-in.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

