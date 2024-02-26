February 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainment

International short film festival arrives in Paphos

By Iole Damaskinos01
house of arts and letters paphos
House of Arts and Letters, Paphos

A Greek short film festival which aims to showcase young filmmakers is arriving in Cyprus to screen its award-winning films, starting with Paphos on Monday.

According to its announcement, the travelling festival of short drama films, is the leading Greek festival of its kind, and takes place every September, offering cinephiles a chance to enjoy its presentations throughout Greece, Cyprus and other countries worldwide.

The festival is organised by the Department of Contemporary Culture of the Deputy Ministry of Culture, Rialto Theater and the Drama Festival, in collaboration with the Nicosia Cinema Friends Association, the Larnaca Cinema Club, the Paphos House of Arts and Letters and the Limassol Cinema Club.

Screenings in Paphos will be held on Monday and Wednesday at 7.30pm at the House of Arts and Letters.

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

