February 27, 2024

Fire at Limassol restaurant (Video)

By Andria Kades01
A restaurant in Limassol was in flames on Tuesday afternoon, with three fire trucks deployed to the scene.

The restaurant is located on Amathountos avenue.

Fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said firefighters had to use masks to enter the building to combat the dense smoke.

More later

