February 27, 2024

OPAP Cyprus renews adoption of two rooms at Arodafnousa

By Press Release04
As it does every year, OPAP Cyprus has kicked off its 2024 social actions in the area of health, which is its top priority. At a press conference held on February 27, 2024, Chief Commercial Officer Alexandros Davos announced the company’s renewed adoption of two rooms at the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society’s “Arodafnousa” Palliative Care Centre.

In addition to covering the two rooms’ operating costs, which it has undertaken since 2017, OPAP Cyprus also contributed to the provision of another dedicated bus to facilitate transport of Paphos and Limassol district cancer patients to treatment centres. With the addition of the new vehicle to OPAP’s prior donation of a dedicated bus in early 2023, for the transport of Larnaca and Famagusta district cancer patients, the charity’s needs and plans across the island’s government-controlled areas, are covered.

Announcing the renewed adoption of the two rooms, OPAP Cyprus CCO Davos, expressed his respect for the Anti-Cancer Society’s work, and for all battling the disease with dignity.

“OPAP Cyprus’ consistent course in the local community has brought us back to Arodafnousa to support the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society’s and Palliative Care Centre’s programmes, with strength and sincerity, in order to respond adequately and qualitatively to the growing needs of cancer patients,” he said.

Congratulating the Society’s leadership for their efforts, CCO Davos added that: “your concern for the health of our fellow human beings, becomes ours. I hope for our further sincere cooperation, and you can be sure that OPAP Cyprus will continue to stand by you because, as the Anti-Cancer Society aptly suggests, fellow human beings battling for their lives should not wage the fight on their own.”

In his own greeting, the charity’s Board Chairman Dr Adamos Adamou, delivered on his behalf by Executive Director Maria Ioannidou, expressed the Society’s sincere thanks to OPAP Cyprus, “which was the first to embrace the adoption of rooms”.

He stressed that: “the support we receive from OPAP Cyprus gives us the necessary impetus to draw closer to our vision, so that no cancer patient is left without help. Your contribution to the achievement of our vision is invaluable, not only for the Anti-Cancer Society, but more broadly for Cypriot society itself.”

