February 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EAC announces scheduled power outages in Paphos

By Staff Reporter04
electrical grid electricity
File photo

The electricity authority (EAC) has announced power outages in several areas of Paphos district on Friday.

The outages will happen intermittently between 8am and 5pm.

The areas impacted are as follows: the municipality of Peyia, Pikni forest, Coral Bay, Sea Caves, Agios Georgios and Toxeftra. Power outages will happen as needed in order to carry out maintenance on the high voltage network.

The EAC apologises to consumers for any inconvenience.

Avatar photo

