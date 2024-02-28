February 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessInternational

Eurozone lending stagnates as recovery remains elusive

By Reuters News Service01

Bank lending to companies and households in the eurozone stagnated last month, indicating the bloc’s long-awaited economic recovery has yet to gain traction, European Central Bank data showed on Tuesday.

On a quest to stem inflation, the ECB has jacked up interest rates to record highs, bringing bank lending to a standstill in a region that depends on it as its lifeblood.

Banks increased their stock of loans to firms by just 0.2 per cent in January after a revised 0.5 per cent increase in the last month of 2023.

Credit to households grew by 0.3 per cent last month, the slowest pace since 2015, after rising by a revised 0.4 per cent in December.

Lending growth has been hovering around zero since the autumn but is expected to slowly recover in the coming months as the ECB likely begins cutting interest rates.

Eurozone banks expect a small rebound in demand for mortgages and corporate loans for the first time in two years as a slump in lending shows early signs of moderating, an ECB survey showed last month.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

British grocery price inflation slows to 5.3 per cent, Kantar says

Reuters News Service

Japan’s inflation beats forecasts, end of negative rates in sight

Reuters News Service

Major Gulf markets mixed with inflation in focus

Reuters News Service

Cyprus overcame Turkish and Russian opposition in IMO election, minister says

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus sees decrease in loans and deposits in January 2024

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Price of olive oil increases by 49%

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign