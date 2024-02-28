February 28, 2024

Three years in jail for people smuggler

A 34-year-old man convicted of smuggling 34 people into Cyprus was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday.

The man captained a nine-metre-long boat which was intercepted by police off the coast of Cape Greco with 47 people on board in July last year.

He was convicted of a litany of offences, including aiding the illegal entry of persons from a third country into the Republic, doing so while obtaining a profit, and transporting a person by waterway in an unsafe vessel.

