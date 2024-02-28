February 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
AthleticsCyprusSport

Tsirio to be Cyprus’ ‘second national athletics stadium’

By Tom Cleaver01

Limassol’s Tsirio stadium is to become “Cyprus’ second national athletics stadium”, stadium owner Olympia athletics club (GSO) chairman Kyriakos Tsolakis said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Tsolakis said he had held a meeting with Olympic committee chairman Ioannis Ioannou regarding the stadium’s future, with repairs to both the stands and the roof on the cards.

The meeting was also attended by MPs, representatives of the Limassol Municipality, and other dignitaries.

He said the GSO had replied to the Limassol Municipality for a permit to renew its building permit to carry out renovations at the stadium, but that the municipality had informed him that a new application must be submitted.

Despite this, he said “everyone’s wish” at the meeting was that the Tsirio stadium is upgraded and can become Cyprus’ second national athletics stadium.

