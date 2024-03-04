March 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Over 70% in north overweight or obese

By Tom Cleaver00

Over 70 per cent of people in the north are overweight or obese, the north’s ‘health minister’ Hakan Dincyurek said on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion of World Obesity Day, he explained that studies had shown 33.8 per cent of people over the age of 18 in the north are obese, while 37 per cent are overweight.

He said that changes in the way people live their lives have had “a great impact on the increase of obesity.”

“Modern working conditions do not allow for rest, and eating healthily has become economically much more difficult. This has led to increased consumption of processed and unhealthy foods which are more easily accessible,” he said.

He added that “decreased physical activity and increased time spent in front of a screen” are also contributing factors.

“People must pay attention to their diets to be able to live healthy lives, and they must drink water to support an active lifestyle,” he added.

On Sunday, the Cyprus Association of Dieticians and Nutritionists had said one in three Cypriots is overweight.

They described obesity as a “global epidemic”, explaining that it is recognised as a disease by the World Health Organisation and the European Union.

The association said “obesity, both as a disease and a causative factor, significantly impacts the overall burden of disease, as it is associated with a number of other diseases.”

These diseases, they said, include type two diabetes, dyslipidaemia, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, musculoskeletal problems, and even mental health problems such as depression.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Former financial ombudsman to run as Elam MEP

Andria Kades

Organised crime in Cyprus ‘no longer has any inhibitions’

Elias Hazou

Cyprus at risk of terror attack – Diko

Andria Kades

Tatar decries UN Resolution 186 on Unficyp anniversary

Tom Cleaver

Money-laundering suspicions after theft

Staff Reporter

Deposit interest rates decrease in January, according to CBC

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign