March 6, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsStartups and Innovation

Cyprus Computer Society launches startup programme for women

By Kyriacos Nicolaou03
tech worker woman in tech remote work cyprus mail 1024x676
(file photo)

The Cyprus Computer Society (CCS) on Wednesday announced the Future Startup Founders programme launch, designed exclusively for aspiring female entrepreneurs.

According to the announcement, this initiative falls under the Startup Founders pillar of the Erasmus+ EU co-funded project Femme Forward, to foster innovation and empower women in the tech startup landscape.

The Future Startup Founders programme is a comprehensive online school tailored to equip women with the skills and knowledge necessary to transform their tech startup ideas into thriving ventures.

The announcement further explained that participants will delve into key principles of entrepreneurship, including identifying market opportunities, developing minimum viable products (MVPs), and securing funding from investors.

Moreover, eligible participants include women who aspire to learn the essentials of starting their own businesses or those with existing startup ideas eager to bring them to fruition.

The programme is open to all participants at no cost. It will run from April 3, 2024, to early June 2024.

Sessions are scheduled weekly on Monday and Wednesday from 19:00 to 21:00 and on Thursday from 18:00 to 21:00.

In addition, the comprehensive curriculum includes a total of 60 hours of online training.

The delivery method encompasses interactive presentations, AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions, Q&A segments, practical exercises, mentoring sessions, and networking events.

Furthermore, it should be noted that the language of the programme is English.

future startup founders

What is more, the programme will cover business concepts such as business model canvas, lean startup methodology, sustainable economy, marketing, sales, legal aspects, and funding.

The programme will also cover tech concepts such as cloud-based services, minimum viable product development, artificial intelligence, and data-driven business models.

Furthermore, soft skills and empowerment are crucial so the trainers will teach leadership skills, role-model interactions, and community engagement.

Those interested can find additional information and register through the Future Startup Founders website at https://www.startupschoolcyprus.com/ffsf2024.

“We are thrilled to launch the Future Startup Founders programme as part of the Femme Forward initiative,” the BOD Secretary of the Cyprus Computer Society Panicos Masouras said.

“By empowering women with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the dynamic startup landscape, we are not only fostering innovation but also promoting gender equality in the tech sector,” he added.

“We believe that through this programme, we can inspire and support the next generation of female entrepreneurs to turn their visions into reality,” Masouras concluded.

The programme is under the auspices of the commissioner for Gender Equality Josie Christodoulou and is supported by the Bank of Cyprus and the SupportCY network.

Community partners who have embraced the initiative include Women In Tech Cyprus, CyprusInno, TechIsland, Breaking the 20 per cent podcast, Young BPW Cyprus, AIPFE Cyprus, Startup Cyprus, Gravity Incubator, KV Fund, and W11 Ventures.

For further inquiries email the programme coordinator Neofytos Xenofontos at the following address [email protected] or by phone at +357 22460679 during office hours.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

President’s first year speech mere ‘sugarcoating’

Nikolaos Prakas

Conservation work completed at Neta church

Tom Cleaver

Arikli brands CTP ‘MP’ racist

Tom Cleaver

Protection groups lambast paltry bird trapping fines

Rony J. El Daccache

Govt to set maximum price for water at airports

Tom Cleaver

Larnaca’s investment potential takes centre stage

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign