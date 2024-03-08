March 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Drink driver arrested at almost seven times limit

By Nikolaos Prakas0139

Police in Polis Chrysochous arrested a 41-year-old man found drink-driving and evading arrest, authorities said on Friday.

According to police, the man was found at around 8pm on Thursday, after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a water-pumping machine on the Prodromi-Polis Road.

Police arrived at the scene, and found the driver, who did not appear injured.

Authorities said the man started to shout, hitting the car hood, and seemed to be drunk.

Police said that the man rejected undergoing an alcohol test and was arrested for drink-driving and attempting to evade arrest.

A test later at the station registered 147µg instead of the allowed 22μg.

Police also discovered that he was driving the car without a licence, without insurance, and without road tax.

 

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

