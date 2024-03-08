March 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two men arrested for stealing cigarettes in Paphos

By Staff Reporter00
police car 14
File photo

Two persons were arrested on Friday for stealing cigarettes from a store in the Paphos district.

The theft concerns a kiosk in Paphos, from which a large number of cigarette boxes were allegedly stolen on January 29.

For the case, Paphos CID officers arrested under court warrants, two men, aged 43 and 33, following evidence that emerged against them linking them with the case of burglary and theft at the kiosk.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Second suspect arrested for stealing 100kgs of copper

Staff Reporter

Duty-free tobacco products found at Limassol mini market

Staff Reporter

EU sees maritime aid corridor to Gaza opening this weekend amid famine fears

Reuters News Service

Spotlight on Palestinian women at Peo and Pogo event

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus embassy in Moscow urges caution amidst reports of terrorist attacks

Gina Agapiou

Four arrested in fraudulent college investigation 

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign