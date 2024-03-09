March 9, 2024

EU one of best examples of equality, Commissioner Kyriakides tells CNA

Stella Kyriakides (PIO)

Europe with gender equality means a better Europe, not only for women, but for all of us, Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a statement to the Cyprus News Agency, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

In her statement she notes that the European Union continues to be one of the best examples of equality.

The Commissioner says that women are increasingly present in politics, business, journalism and many other leadership positions.

She pointed out that women in public life are not vulnerable, they are strong, determined and aware of their surroundings.

Commissioner Kyriakides also notes that all women, in all fields, “need to be aware that they are not alone and that there are many of us who succeed, often against the odds.”

“We fight for change and we won’t give up,” she says.

 

