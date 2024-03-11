March 11, 2024

Christodoulides to meet UN envoy Holguin

By Iole Damaskinos01
holguin chris
UNSG special envoy Maria Angela Holguin meeting President Nikos Christodoulides in January (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

President Nikos Christodoulides will meet the UN Secretary General’s personal envoy Maria Holguin on Monday afternoon.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Christodoulides will discuss “very specifically” some issues while also expecting to be briefed by Holguin.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos stressed that any discussion over common ground with the Turkish Cypriot side would not stray outside of the UN framework, regardless of intractable statements by the other side.

Over the weekend Christodoulides had said that he will receive Holguin from London, adding that “it will not be the only meeting, there will be another meeting and from what I understand she will be in Cyprus for about a week [or] ten days.”

The UNSG’s personal envoy is also expected to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar during her stay.

“We will discuss very specifically. We have some thoughts that I want to share with her and I hope to be informed of developments that will bring us closer to our sole objective, which is to resume talks from where they were interrupted as soon as possible,” the president noted.

He added he had discussed the issue at length with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and that following Holguin’s other contacts, including in Brussels, he hoped there would soon be “positive developments.

 

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

