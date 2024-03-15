March 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Legal battle unfolds in north over complex in Ayios Dhometios

By Nikolaos Prakas00
feature esra main protest against the külliye earlier this week
A protest against the construction of a new government compound in north Nicosia

A Turkish Cypriot who owns a portion of the land in Ayios Dhometios, where the ‘government’ plans to build a Turkish-funded Islamic ‘presidential’ complex, is taking legal action against the authorities over the matter, it emerged on Friday.

According to the Press and Information Office, two newspapers in the north reported that Canev Denner, who owns nine donums of the land allocated for the project, is suing the ‘government.’

Newspapers Avrupa and Yeni Duzen reported that Denner had had purchased the land in 1973 but was prohibited from using it following the Turkish invasion of 1974, as the area was designated a military zone.

The largest portion of the land appears to belong to Greek Cypriots, according to previous reports.

The trial is set to commence on March 20 and could result in a decision for the ‘authorities’ in the north to halt construction of the massive complex, which includes buildings for the ‘parliament,’ the ‘president,’ and a mosque.

On May 5, 2017, the Turkish army returned the land to its owner, but the ‘government’ expropriated it after deciding to construct the complex, publishing the ‘expropriation decision’ in the ‘official newspaper’ on February 29, 2024.

Denner subsequently filed an appeal through legal representation, urging the ‘supreme administrative court’ to halt construction and refrain from further action.

Two days ago, the ‘supreme court’ heard the case and summoned the defendants to appear in ‘court’ on March 20. Representatives from the ‘cabinet’ and the ‘transport ministry’ have been invited to participate in the trial.

The value of the land, estimated at several million pounds, spans 9 donums.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

President inaugurates General Katsanis park

Staff Reporter

Police deny delays over monk scandal

Andria Kades

Wildfire resilience project completed

Gina Agapiou

More remanded for people smuggling

Nikolaos Prakas

Foreign ministry probes allegations of ‘toxic’ behaviour at embassy

Gina Agapiou

UNSG envoy Holguin meeting president, officials

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign