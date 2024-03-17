March 17, 2024

Cyprus, Egyptian presidents meet in Cairo

Christodoulides welcomed to the palace in Cairo

Bilateral relations between Cyprus and Egypt were discussed on Sunday afternoon during a tet a tet between the countries presidents.

The meeting between President Nikos Christodoulides and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took place at the presidential palace in Cairo as part of meetings about Egypt and the EU in Cairo on Sunday.

Christodoulides arrived at the palace at around 2pm, where he was welcomed by the president before the two had a bilateral meeting.

During the meeting the two presidents discussed strong bilateral relations and developments in the region while Christodoulides gave his counterpart a rundown on the latest moves on the Cyprus problem.

