March 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEurope

Christodoulides in Brussels for EU Council

By Jonathan Shkurko01
holguin
Christodoulides will take part in the activities of the European People’s Party before attending a lunch with the UN Secretary General and the heads of EU member states, focusing mainly on the Middle East and the situation in Ukraine.

President Nikos Christodoulides will leave for Belgium on Wednesday, where he will visit the College of Europe in Bruges, participate in the European Council summit in Brussels, and hold public and private meetings with related officials.

Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis added that, while in Brussels, Christodoulides will also attend a working lunch with the UN Secretary General, which will be attended by other leaders of EU member states.

When asked if there will be a private meeting between the president and the UN Secretary General, Letymbiotis said that if the opportunity arises, “it is something we will consider”.

The president will be in Bruges following an invitation by the Society of Cypriot Students of the college to address the students within the framework of the national week dedicated to Cyprus, Letymbiotis said, adding that it will be the first time that any President of the Republic will visit the facility.

Upon his arrival at the College of Europe, Christodoulides will have a private meeting with rector Federica Mogherini, who served as the Vice President of the European Commission from 2014 to 2019, followed by a meeting with students and members of the European Diplomatic Academy.

He will then meet the Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas before departing for Brussels.

On Thursday, Christodoulides will take part in the activities of the European People’s Party before attending a lunch with the UN Secretary General and the heads of EU member states, focusing mainly on the Middle East and the situation in Ukraine. A working dinner will follow.

The following day the president will participate in the commemorative event for the 30th anniversary of the European Economic Area, along with leaders of EU member states, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. This will be followed by a Eurozone summit.

Christodoulides, who will be accompanied by Letymbiotis and the director of the president’s press office Victor Papadopoulos, will return to Cyprus on Friday evening.

cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

