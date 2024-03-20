March 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Valuable tools stolen

Paphos police arrested a 43-year-old man on Wednesday suspected of breaking into a warehouse in Kissonerga and stealing tools worth thousands of euros.

The arrest follows reports by a local resident of two separate break-ins, with tools valued at a total of €3,500 stolen.

Assistant police director Michalis Nikolaou said that part of the stolen property was found at the suspect’s residence and in his car.

Investigations are still ongoing.

