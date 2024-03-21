March 21, 2024

Christodoulides to meet UN Secretary-general Guterres

By Tom Cleaver
President Nikos Christodoulides is to meet with United Nations Secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Thursday.

Both Christodoulides and Guterres are both in Bruges for the European Council summit, with Guterres also expected to speak with other European leaders about matters such as the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

They will both attend a lunch for European Union heads of government.

Christodoulides will also take part in an event for the European People’s Party, the pan-European centre-right movement, and in the European Council summit later in the day.

Topics of discussion at the summit are set to include the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, migration, security, EU enlargement, and foreign relations.

On Wednesday, Christodoulides addressed the College of Europe, a postgraduate institute of European studies.

