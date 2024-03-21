March 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy

By Staff Reporter00
part;y cloudy
Photo: Iole Damaskinos

Thursday’s weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with the possibility of rain in the west of the island, progressing further north as the day goes on.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 20 degrees Celsius inland and on the southwest and west coasts, 21 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and eight degrees in the mountains.

Winds are expected to remain moderate, between three and four on the Beaufort scale, across most of the island, with the potential for stronger winds on the south and east coasts.

Overnight, cloud cover will increase, with rain likely on the northern coast. The weather is then expected to clear up as the night progresses.

Temperatures are expected to drop to eight degrees Celsius inland, nine degrees Celsius on the south and east coasts, 10 degrees Celsius on the north coast, and two degrees in the mountains, where frost is expected to form.

Clearer and sunnier weather is expected for Friday, with a slight drop in temperatures continuing through the weekend.

Rain is possible on Saturday, with falling temperatures meaning snowfall will be possible in the Troodos mountain range, before temperatures begin to rise again on Sunday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus and Estonia to boost ties through business forum

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Knowledge of Greek set to impact work permits

Iole Damaskinos

EU leadership crucial for Cyprus reunification

Staff Reporter

Anti-racism march takes place in Nicosia

Staff Reporter

Consumer Alert: Unregulated food is being sold online

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign