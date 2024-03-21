March 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Traffic camera fines generate €9.3 million

By Jonathan Shkurko00
ψαμερασ

Revenues from fines issued following violations caught by traffic cameras from January 1, 2022, to March 14, 2024, amounted to €9,329,369, according to data presented by MPs during the House transport committee on Thursday.

More specifically, within the time frame analysed, a total of 323,176 violations were caught on camera, with fines issued for 320,447 of them, out of which 147,188 have been paid.

Meanwhile, 149,094 are yet to be settled and 24,165 are being contested in court.

According to a police representative who attended the committee meeting on Thursday, motorists caught violating traffic rules who have not yet settled their fines can still pay them “without the need for litigation, which may entail significantly higher amounts”.

The majority of fines, a total of 244,665, were issued for speeding, followed by traffic light violations (38,726).

Moreover, based on data presented during the meeting, 137,838 violations were recorded by fixed cameras, while 202,172 violations were recorded by mobile cameras.

MPs agreed that, at the moment, there are gaps and omissions in both the operation of the traffic violation detection system and the operation of mobile speed limit control cameras.

They reiterated that the current operation of the cameras is viewed more as a tool to collect fines, rather than a deterrent for motorists violating the traffic code.

Disy MP Fotini Tsiridou stressed the need for alternative legislative proposals on the matter, noting the lack of a comprehensive approach from the government to address the current issues.

Additionally, Disy MP Prodromos Alambritis added that, while the system is effective, it requires adjustments.

Akel MP Kostas Kostas then underlined that vans equipped with mobile speed cameras often lack warning signs, suggesting a primarily revenue-focused approach.

His sentiment was echoed by Akel MP Valentinos Fakontis, who said that “the traffic violation system should aim at preventing and reducing road accidents”.

“Unfortunately, it has become a revenue-generating tool in the hands of the state, acting as a trap for drivers, with fines are pouring in wherever fixed cameras are present.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Over 1,000 teachers strike demanding job security

Andria Kades

Limassol to host Cyprus’ tallest tower

Andria Kades

Government to intensify penalties, enhance firefighting measures

Nikolaos Prakas

Aris to play friendly against Latvian team

Staff Reporter

‘Water bug found in Cyprus does not bite toes’

Tom Cleaver

Parties favour legislation requiring insurance for doctors

Jonathan Gorvett - CM Correspondent
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign