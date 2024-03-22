March 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Bomb explodes in Paralimni

By Tom Cleaver00
File photo

A bomb exploded in the Pernera area of Paralimni in the early hours of Friday morning.

The bomb had been placed outside a nightclub at around 2am. The resulting explosion damaged the building’s glass front door.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), the explosion caused “extensive damage to the building”, but no injuries were reported.

The nightclub itself was closed at the time of the explosion as it is only open during the summer months.

Police cordoned off the scene, with pyrotechnic experts set to visit the site on Friday to investigate.

They are set to collect evidence to identify the type of explosive device which was placed outside the building.

In addition, CCTV footage from the area will be examined with the aim of identifying who placed the bomb.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Today’s weather: Mostly clear

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Man injured in Mari blast awarded more damages

Andria Kades

Ambassador optimistic over LNG terminal

Elias Hazou

Theologian testifies in ongoing monastery scandal

Nikolaos Prakas

Man sentenced to six years for child porn

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign