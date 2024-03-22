March 22, 2024

Three arrested for Ayia Napa hotel armed robbery

By Staff Reporter09
handcuffs 02
File photo

Police on Friday announced the arrest of three men in connection with an armed robbery in an Ayia Napa hotel.

The trio, aged 25, 23, and 22 years old, stand accused of conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery, and common assault.

The arrests come after three people reported last week being attacked with bats by a group of around 12 people in a hotel room. The robbers reportedly made off with money.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

