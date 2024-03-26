March 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

European affairs deputy minister meets Hungarian counterpart

By Tom Cleaver05
Marilena Raouna with Janos Boka

European Affairs Deputy Minister Marilena Raouna on Tuesday met with Hungarian European Affairs Minister Janos Boka.

Boka made a one-day working visit to Cyprus and was treated by Raouna to a guided tour of Nicosia’s green line.

The pair then held a meeting at the Presidential palace, where Raouna told Boka about developments regarding the Cyprus problem.

They also spoke about relations between the European Union and Turkey and Hungary’s plans for when it holds the European Council presidency in the second half of this year, with Raouna also speaking on Cyprus’ plans for when it holds the presidency in 2026.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

