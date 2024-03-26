March 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Minors arrested, charged with car theft

By Staff Reporter06
handcuffs
File photo

The Paphos District Court remanded in custody three minors aged 15, 16 and 17, for five and two days for a a case of vehicle theft.

According to the police, on March 14, a car worth €2,000 was stolen from a Paphos location.

The vehicle was allegedly found five days later abandoned in a remote area in Stavrokonou in the district. Examinations yielded testimony against the three minors.

According police the 15-year old and the 17-year-old were arrested March 22, with judicial arrest warrants, and taken to the Paphos district court where their five-day detention was secured.

On Sunday, the 16-year-old was arrested and brought to the Paphos court on Monday, which ordered his two-day detention.

Police stated that upon completion of the investigations, the case file will be submitted to the legal service for instructions regarding its handling, due to the involvement of minors.

staff reporter

