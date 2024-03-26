March 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Suspected rapist handed eight-day remand

By Staff Reporter00

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of rape was handed an eight-day remand at the Paphos district court on Tuesday.

The man was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning after his alleged victim came forward.

She said she had been inside an apartment when he had raped her.

staff reporter

