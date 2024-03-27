March 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Hazy and mild

By Staff Reporter02
haze
File photo

Wednesday will be intermittently cloudy with dust in the air and temperatures rising to 26C in the interior, 23C on the west coasts, 25C on the remaining coasts and 17C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south-easterly to south-westerly, light to moderate up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be rough.

Overnight the weather will be clear with increased clouds. Temperatures will drop to 10C inland, 13C on the coast and 8C in the higher mountains. Winds will be north-westerly to north-easterly and on the north coast south-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. .

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will gradually rise, fluctuating significantly above average for the season.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Limassol awarded by EU for climate goals

Tom Cleaver

Suspected rapist handed eight-day remand

Staff Reporter

First Lady calls for more women in decision-making centres

Tom Cleaver

Former north ‘minister’ denies taking bribes

Tom Cleaver

US Ambassador updates Christodoulides on aid corridor jetty

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign