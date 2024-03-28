March 28, 2024

Cyprus petroleum sales rise by 7.1 per cent in February

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
The total sales of petroleum products in Cyprus reached 115,421 tons in February, marking a 7.1 per cent increase compared to February 2023, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

According to the report, there was a rise in the supply of oil to ships (48.2 per cent) and aircraft (8.7per cent), as well as in the sales of asphalt (62.9 per cent), heavy and light fuel oil (46.1 per cent and 15.2 per cent respectively), gasoline (9.5 per cent), and diesel (9.3 per cent).

In contrast, sales of kerosene (-34.5 per cent), heating oil (-24 per cent), and liquefied petroleum gas (-12.6 per cent) declined.

Regarding sales from petroleum stations specifically, they increased by 4.2 per cent to 55,909 tons.

Total petroleum product sales in February 2024 compared to January 2024 increased by 5.2 per cent.

Moreover, the report noted that diesel (3.8 per cent) and gasoline (1.6 per cent) sales increased, while oil supplies to aircraft decreased (-4.9 per cent).

Finally, total petroleum product stocks at the end of February 2024 decreased by 13.4 per cent compared to the end of the previous month.

Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

