March 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
A minute withLife & Style

A minute with Fotini Michailidi Visual Artist

By CM Guest Columnist02
minute

Where do you live?
All around Cyprus. No kidding, it depends on the day, as the last past months I chose to live a nomadic life between Nicosia and my hometown of Paphos, where I either stay at friends or siblings’ houses, but always with the company of my four-legged fluffy buddy, Chiva.

What did you have for breakfast?
Just a hot coffee of course, as I don’t usually eat breakfast.

Describe your perfect day
Oh, my perfect day would be filled with art, moments of joy, connection with loved ones, relaxation, and personal growth. It would start with a peaceful morning – spent sipping coffee, reading, writing and sketching or painting my thoughts, I would then enjoy a delicious lunch near the sea, and end the day with a beer under the stars.

Best book ever read?
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope by Mark Manson, a thought-provoking exploration of the human condition amidst a chaotic world, where the writer challenges readers to reconsider their beliefs about happiness, success, and meaning in life, offering a refreshing perspective on how to find hope and purpose in a seemingly messed-up world.

Best childhood memory?
A summer afternoon with my father at the beach creating a woman sand sculpture.

What is always in your fridge?
Frozen vegetables.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?
A song that I’ve been stuck on lately is Give Peace a Chance by John Lennon.

What’s your spirit animal?
I haven’t found my spirit animal yet, but as a dog owner, I would say dogs, as they most likely represent protection, loyalty, love, companionship and connection.

What are you most proud of?
I am most proud of the fact that despite the challenges I faced in my personal or professional life, I never gave up.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?
A scene from The Theory of Everything where Stephen Hawking shows symptoms of his progressive motor neurone disease really stayed with me due to my personal connection with a father who has a similar condition – a progressive myopathy disease. The emotional portrayal of Hawking’s struggle and realisation of his changing abilities resonated deeply with me, reminding me of the difficulties my own family has faced. It serves as a poignant reminder of the strength and resilience needed to overcome adversity.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?
My beloved grandmother who is no longer with us.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?
To the late 1960s and early 1970s during the peak of the counterculture movement known as the ‘flower children’ era, as this period was filled with social change, activism and a sense of peace, love and unity. I would want to experience first-hand the music festivals, protests and creative expression that defined this transformative and influential time in history.

What is your greatest fear?
Not being physically able to create art – how symptoms of my progressive myopathy will impact my artistic ability and restrict my creative expression 😬😇

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?
Be kinder to myself, to not be afraid to make mistakes, and to follow my passions and dreams with confidence. I would remind myself that it’s okay to not have everything figured out, and that growth and learning come from experiences, both good and bad. Most importantly, I would tell my younger self to trust in their abilities, embrace change, and believe in my own unique journey.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone
Disrespect!

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?
Party of course!! – with all my favourite people, next to the beach, eating good food, drinking, listening to music, dancing, doing some art activities and living our last hours festive and together!!

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Guest recipes with Tonia Buxton

CM Guest Columnist

A canvas of healing

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant review: Oh My Cod, Larnaca

Andreas Nichola

Travelling storyteller’s life in three acts

Theo Panayides

Unveiling Cyprus’s wine industry: Challenges and solutions

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus talent goes to Austria

Sara Douedari
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign