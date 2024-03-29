March 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Annual charity cancer march to kick off in Limassol

By Rony J. El Daccache00
christodoula bases
A march staged in the Bases last year

For the 49th consecutive year, the Christodoula charity march will be staged, this year on April 7 in Limassol, the Bank of Cyprus announced on Friday.

The annual march to raise funds for cancer will start from Molos’ open-air theatre at 10:30am.

In all other provinces, the march will take place on Sunday April 14, from 10:30am.

The starting points of the march will be the Arodafnousa Palliative Care Centre in Nicosia, Phinikoudes promenade in Larnaca, Dherynia municipality building and the Paphos municipality building.

Chairman of the board of the Cyprus Cancer Society Dr Adamos Adamou thanked the public for supporting the initiative.

This is what gives us the strength to continue uninterrupted efforts to provide care and relief to thousands of people with cancer and their family members, while constantly upgrading our services to be there for those who need us in this difficult journey with cancer,” he said.

Deputy CEO and director of business operations at BoC, Dr Harris Pouagar said the common goal through the march is “to raise awareness and educate people about the disease of cancer.”

Rony Junior joined the Cyprus Mail in 2024. He covers daily news with an interest in social issues, storytelling and culture and enjoys reviewing film, TV shows and books.

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers
