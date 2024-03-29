March 29, 2024

PwC Foundation bolsters financial literacy among students

The PwC Cyprus Foundation participated for the second consecutive year in an initiative that sought to promote financial literacy among the youth, held during Global Money Week, which took place from March 18 to 24, 2024.

This collaborative effort was organised jointly by the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth and Junior Achievement.

This collaboration aimed at fostering financial literacy among Cyprus youth. Importantly, the PwC Foundation launched an educational outreach programme whereby volunteers from PwC Cyprus visited schools across the island, to impart essential financial knowledge and skills to students, thereby preparing them for the future.

The theme for Global Money Week 2024 was notably “Protect your money, secure your future,” highlighting the importance of financial literacy.

Recognising the critical role that financial literacy plays in enabling individuals to make informed and effective financial decisions, the PwC Foundation thoroughly designed this initiative.

This programme was specifically crafted to satisfy young people’s curiosity and eagerness to learn about finance, savings, investing, and the economy more broadly, in a manner that was both understandable and relatable to them.

Notably, 18 mentors from PwC Cyprus engaged in interactive meetings, aiming to practically educate and inspire students of all educational levels.

Moreover, this initiative is part of PwC Foundation’s broader commitment to community engagement and making a positive contribution to society. This commitment emphasises the importance of collective efforts in shaping a better future for the next generation.

In this context, Philippos Soseilos, President of the PwC Foundation and CEO of PwC Cyprus, shared his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “At PwC Cyprus, we believe that financial literacy is a cornerstone of personal empowerment and social welfare“.

“By participating in Global Money Week, in our own way, we contribute to the growth and development of the younger generation so they can achieve their dreams and aspirations,” he concluded.

