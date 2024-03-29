March 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot social media journalist arrested

By Tom Cleaver00
turkish cypriot social media journalist serdinc maypa
Turkish Cypriot social media journalist Serdinc Maypa

Turkish Cypriot social media journalist Serdinc Maypa appeared in court on Friday, accused of violating people’s right to privacy.

Maypa, who had gained a large social media following in the north by publishing his findings and making accusations on Facebook and Instagram, was the object of five separate complaints made to the police regarding privacy violations.

The complaints were made by officials from the north’s electricity authority Kib-Tek, the Cyprus Turkish building contractors’ association, the Development Bank, and two separate insurance companies.

Speaking in court, a police representative said a search of Maypa’s home uncovered a 1000-page document containing data of people who had caught Covid-19.

Maypa was also questioned regarding the various documents he had shared on live broadcasts on social media and said “I know what I did is a crime, but I did it for my country.”

Asked how he came into possession of the documents, he said “storks brought them”.

The police representative said three mobile phones, 226 different documents, two laptops, a safe, and a recording device were all found and taken as evidence.

Maypa was remanded in custody for three days.

Earlier, upon his entry into northern Nicosia’s court complex, he had said “everything will change in this country after I am released”.

He also made reference to his “attempts to reveal human trafficking”.

However, it has at the same time been alleged that Maypa himself may have been involved in the human trafficking trade.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Alarm sounded over atmospheric dust levels

Tom Cleaver

34 applications for Stelios bicommunal awards

Tom Cleaver

Larnaca mayor Vyras kicks off re-election campaign

Tom Cleaver

CBC maintains countercyclical buffer rate at 1 per cent for 2024

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Apoel unveil plans for new stadium

Tom Cleaver

Abuses in Gesy, €80,000 in fines

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign