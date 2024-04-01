April 1, 2024

Blue Limassol Forum 2024 to focus on climate-neutral cities

By Souzana Psara025
Limassol Municipality and Frederick University’s Department of Maritime and Commerce are collaboratively organising the Blue Limassol Forum 2024, which is scheduled to occur on Monday, April 15, from 17:00 to 19:30 at Frederick University, Limassol.

Importantly, this year’s Forum is entitled “Limassol, an EU Mission City 2023: Actions on Coast & Sea to improve the quality of life” and primarily focuses on the EU Mission for climate-neutral and smart cities by 2030. Additionally, the Forum aims to align with sustainable coastal development and enhance the quality of life for Limassol residents.

Following this, the event will take place shortly after Limassol was honoured with the “EU Mission Label” by the European Commission, marking a significant milestone towards the city’s transition to climate neutrality.

Consequently, Limassol is on a path to becoming a green and smart city by 2030, which is 20 years ahead of most European cities. Moreover, the Forum will be graced by the presence of notable speakers such as the Deputy Minister of Shipping, Marina Hadjimanolis, the Mayor of Limassol, Nicos Nicolaides, and the President of Frederick University’s Council, Natassa Frederickou.

Furthermore, the Blue Limassol Forum, initiated in 2020 by Nicolaides, serves as a crucial platform for raising awareness and fostering dialogue on key issues and initiatives related to the Blue Economy and Coastal Sustainability.

Therefore, by leveraging Limassol’s strategic position as a prominent commercial and shipping hub in the Southeast Mediterranean, the forum aspires to engage citizens in addressing urban coastal sustainability challenges and exploring innovative solutions.

Blue Sea

In addition, this year’s forum will feature discussions on the transformative potential and benefits for coastal communities and marine ecosystems under the EU Mission for Climate Neutral Cities.

Specifically, Limassol is one of the 100 EU cities participating in the Cities Mission, with Frederick University acting as a scientific advisor for the “Coastal and Port” thematic area.

This approach suggests a holistic method to balance safeguarding ecosystems and improving residents’ quality of life while fostering sustainable urban growth.

Participants at the upcoming Blue Limassol Forum will delve into the thematic area led by Frederick University through a series of related presentations.

Notably, Dr Michael Makrominas will provide insights into the EU Mission for climate-neutral and smart cities, focusing on the Coastal and Port thematic area.

Additionally, Dr Sergey Popravko will discuss the University’s “cold ironing” proposal, aimed at reducing emissions and enhancing sustainability in maritime operations.

In addition, Dr Corrado Sciutto will share lessons from the progress and development of cold ironing in Italian ports, while Dr Demetris Kletou will present the IRSAI research project, which integrates remote sensing and Artificial Intelligence for maritime activity monitoring in Limassol Bay.

Conclusively, Captain Eugen-Henning Adami will moderate the Forum and the panel discussion, featuring esteemed panellists such as Dr Angelos Menelaou, Prabhat Kumar Jha, Rear Admiral (Ret.) Professor Shaul Chorev, Hila Ehrenreich, and Dr Corrado Sciutto.

The presentations and discussions will be conducted in English, with simultaneous translation into Greek provided.

The event will accommodate participants on a first-come, first-served basis, and those interested are encouraged to register early.

For more information, individuals can visit https://www.frederick.ac.cy/en/ or contact the provided telephone number, 25730975.

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

