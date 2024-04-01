April 1, 2024

Fenerbahce to vote on Super Lig withdrawal threat

super lig trabzonspor v fenerbahce
Trabzonspor fans invade the pitch and clash with Fenerbahce players and security staff after the match

Fenerbahce are set to vote on whether they will go through with their threat of withdrawing from the Super Lig on Tuesday, with the Turkish top-flight club’s future hanging in the balance.

In March, Fenerbahce said they would consider withdrawing from the league after their players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans during a match.

Trabzonspor supporters stormed the pitch and brawled with security forces and Fenerbahce players after their team lost 3-2, the latest in a number of incidents that have dogged the Turkish league that this season.

Fenerbahce will hold an Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting on Tuesday, at which their members will vote on a motion to withdraw the club from the league.

Fenerbahce, who won their 19th league title in 2014, are second in the standings after 30 games – two points behind Galatasaray. They are due to host Adana Demirspor on Wednesday.

