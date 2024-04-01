April 1, 2024

Tepak and Famagusta Chamber of Commerce host lecture on AI

By Kyriacos Nicolaou08
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Artificial Intelligence AI" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) and the Famagusta Chamber of Commerce (Evea) jointly organised a lecture on artificial intelligence (AI).

According to a statement about the event, which took place last week, this “marked the first lecture of the second cycle of open lectures organised by Tepak and Evea in the Famagusta district as part of the cooperation protocol between the two organisations”.

“The aim is to inform residents and businesses in the area about scientific and technological developments across a wide range of topics, with the academic contribution of the university,” the announcement added.

eve famagusta
Photo from the event

The lecture titled “Artificial Intelligence: Chat GPT in our Lives and Daily Routine” took place at the Cultural Centre of the Municipality of Famagusta in Deryneia.

Speaking at the event was Sotiris Hatzis, Associate Professor and President of the Department of Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering and Informatics at Tepak.

The announcement noted that Hatzis, who “ranks among the top 2 per cent of specialists in Artificial Intelligence according to Stanford University’s well-known ranking,” discussed the possibilities and challenges presented by this revolutionary technology and its impact on various aspects of human activity.

Additionally, Charalambos Manolis, President of the Famagusta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed gratitude to Tepak for their excellent collaboration so far.

“We look forward to further enhancing the cooperation between the two organisations,” he said.

He also noted that the topic of the lecture “is highly relevant to a wide range of businesses and other organizations, as well as our society”.

Tepak HR officer Konstantia Kousoulou conveyed rector Panayiotis Zaphiris’s gratitude to the Famagusta Chamber of Commerce for their fruitful and productive collaboration, which is expected to benefit people in the area.

“The goal of these lectures is to make Tepak even more open and accessible to society, providing citizens with information about the latest scientific achievements and technological developments in various fields,” she stated.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

