April 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies after plunging down ravine

By Jonathan Shkurko010
ambulance
File photo

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 65-year-old Panayiotis Hadjicostas, who died after his car plunged into a ravine approximately 20 metres deep in the village of Gerakies on Tuesday.

The remains of the car were discovered at around 1pm.

Police officers arrived at the scene, where they found the 65-year-old in the driver’s seat. Medical personnel who arrived on an ambulance certified his death.

According to preliminary reports, the 65-year-old is believed to have lost control of the vehicle he was driving on a private, fenced, dirt road, resulting in it plunging into the ravine.

The cause of death of the man is expected to be determined during the scheduled autopsy, which will be conducted on Thursday.

The Morphou traffic police department, in collaboration with the Pedoulas police station are currently investigating the incident.

cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

