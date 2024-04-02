April 2, 2024

Nicosia bags fifth place in Europe

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Thanks to activities carried out during European Mobility Week, Nicosia municipality secured the fifth position at the 2023 European Mobility Week awards among 65 other municipalities shortlisted.

Special mention of the municipality’s actions was made during the award ceremony in Brussels.

“The Nicosia municipality considers it an obligation to promote alternative mobility options, contributing to efforts aimed at ensuring a sustainable future and a cleaner environment for future generations,” the municipality said.

“Setting this as our ultimate goal, we have proceeded with the preparation of the Integrated Mobility Plan of Nicosia, promoting issues of sustainable mobility, which is a fundamental legacy in all its strategic planning for the city.”

European Mobility Week took place between September 16 and 22, 2023.

