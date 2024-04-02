April 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Hot and hazy

By Staff Reporter00
pink spring
File photo

Tuesday will be warm and hazy with fine dust in the air. Temperatures will rise to 33C in the interior, 29C on the south and east coasts, 28C on the remaining coasts and 24C in the higher mountains. Winds will be initially variable and light, up to 3 Beaufort, later turning south-to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Overnight will continue mild with temperatures dropping to 15C in the interior, the west and the east coasts, 14C on the remaining coasts and 12C on the higher mountains. Winds will become, mainly north-westerly to north-easterly weak, 2 to 3 Beaufort and the sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with occasional high clouds.

Temperatures are expected to remain stead until Friday when a slight drop is expected, however, they will remain unseasonably high.

staff reporter

