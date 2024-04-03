April 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsCyprus by the Numbers

Cyprus retail trade grows in February

By Souzana Psara00
retail business cyprus

Cyprus’ retail trade cycle value index experienced a notable increase of 5.8 per cent in February, compared to the corresponding month in 2023, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Similarly, during the same month,  the statistical service reported that the retail trade turnover index rose by 5.1 per cent, relative to the same month of the previous year.

Furthermore, when examining the period from January to February 2024, it is estimated that the value index grew by 5.4 per cent, while the volume index saw a rise of 4.7 per cent, compared to the same period in 2023.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Government allocates €4 million to rural areas

Souzana Psara

Cabinet extends mortgage-to-rent scheme

Gina Agapiou

Man charged for €63k scam

Staff Reporter

Architects call for more green-friendly projects

Nikolaos Prakas

Valentina Georgiadou appointed as Finance Commissioner

Souzana Psara

Large quantities of medicines destroyed by flood

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign