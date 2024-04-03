Daily News Briefing

April 3, 2024

By Jonathan Shkurko
mar 11 24

In today’s episode, Tuesday turned out “to be a very sad day,” President Nikos Christodoulides said after seven members of the World Central Kitchen NGO were killed in an Israeli attack but he pledged the humanitarian aid corridor from Cyprus to Gaza would continue.

Elsewhere, Cyprus is at a “breaking point” with the influx of migrants, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said after a snap National Security Council meeting was convened to address the issue.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death a65-year-old man, who died after his car plunged into a ravine approximately 20 metres deep in the village of Gerakies.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
