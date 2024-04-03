April 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man charged for €63k scam

By Staff Reporter00
×ÅÉÑÏÐÅÄÅÓ

A 61-year-old man who scammed someone out of €63,000 was charged in writing and then released, police said on Wednesday.

The man allegedly took the money from a 60-year-old man under the false pretence he would pay repay a “red” loan he had in a commercial bank.

He was arrested on Saturday, a day after the complainant reported the case to the police.

The extortion took place between May 2022 and March 2024.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Architects call for more green-friendly projects

Nikolaos Prakas

Valentina Georgiadou appointed as Finance Commissioner

Souzana Psara

Large quantities of medicines destroyed by flood

Iole Damaskinos

Christodoulides: Temporary Gaza port nearing completion

Iole Damaskinos

Restaurant review: Ethimo, Nicosia

Jonathan Shkurko

Man arrested for allegedly setting fire to abandoned house

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign