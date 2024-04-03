April 3, 2024

Private nursing homes association joins Chamber of Commerce

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
The Cyprus Association of Nursing Home Owners has decided to become a member of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), according to a statement released this week.

According to the announcement, the primary objective of this decision “is to elevate and refine the standards of care provided in more suitable and dignified living environments for the elderly facing health issues, disabilities, or daily life challenges”.

Moreover, Keve said that, in collaboration with the association, it expects “a productive partnership that will benefit society as a whole, bolster the economy, and foster a more supportive business environment“.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

