April 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentLife & StyleWhat's On

Wellness Retreat at Nissi Beach

By Eleni Philippou010
armonia retreat

Sun, sea and wellness. Three ingredients that go together and can contribute greatly to our wellbeing. Getting enough sunshine, before the summer heat hits, floating in seawater and participating in activities that look after mind, body and spirit, the Armonia Retreat on April 26-28 at Nissi Beach Resort will blend these three elements in an immersive experience crafted to facilitate a holistic awakening and foster physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing.

A three-day curated journey of guided breathwork, yoga, meditation, sound healing and other expert-led wellness workshops will take place, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Cyprus’ serene beauty.

“For 50 years now,” say organisers, “Nissi Beach Resort has created a retreat haven that offers a blend of relaxation and leisure. Ranked 7th in the top Beaches in Europe and 22nd globally, the 500-metre flawless white Nissi Beach awaits. A picturesque oasis with crystal-clear waters, lush gardens, exclusive guest lounging and recreational activities – including outdoor and indoor pools, spa treatments, tennis courts and more – Nissi Beach Resort offers a unique Mediterranean experience.”

The retreat’s agenda focuses on rejuvenation and self-discovery through a series of practices that promote mindfulness and personal wellbeing. The retreat is open to locals, travellers, digital nomads and anyone interested in looking within and being part of a community that recognises the importance of self-work and harmony, all while taking in the blue waters of Nissi Beach.

 

Armonia Retreat

3-day wellness retreat. April 26-28. Visit www.armoniaretreats.com for all information and agenda details. [email protected]

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

Preschool road safety park opens

Tom Cleaver

Cypriot jailed in Singapore for money laundering

Andria Kades

Paphos man fined for possession of tobacco products from north

Staff Reporter

Another migrant boat spotted off Ayia Napa

Andria Kades

‘Pensioner’ flamingos, aged 20 and 28, at Larnaca salt lake

Iole Damaskinos

North implements price control for lamb

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign